Danbury Hat Tricks in new partnership with FanSaves

The Danbury Hat Tricks hockey team is partnering with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform, to provide the team’s fans with free access to discounts and deals from its sponsors.

According to the team, fans, locals and visitors to the area can sign up for a free account at FanSaves.com and follow the Hat Tricks FanPage, where they will receive free access to “tons of great, local deals.” Season ticket holders will be able to unlock additional deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

“We are excited to partner with FanSaves – adding this technology to our game experience is a huge plus for our fans and sponsors. Already, just one weekend in, I can see how much more efficient this process is. We are going to keep adding to it and the fans are going to reap the rewards” said Danbury Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher.