Basement Sports debuts NFT collection tied to World Cup

Basement Sports, a New York City-based mixed reality gaming company, is dropping 32,000 unique Country & Player NFTs – 1,000 for each of the 32 qualifying teams – on Nov. 20, the first day of the 2022 World Cup.

According to the company, the minting – which costs $25 per player – will happen through the Basement Sports app where users get to choose and showcase these unique avatars on social media and use them in actual soccer gameplay within the app. Gamers can also livestream and earn reward points called Kidcoin when using NFT Teams.

Fans get to choose single teams like USA or Brazil, full four-team groups as per the World Cup bracket, or the full slate of 32 countries. NFT owners can “trade,” sell or buy skins through the app or on NFT exchange, OpenSea.

“There has never been a soccer fan club like this, with gaming options where your character comes to life,” says Basement Sports Founder Arman Rousta, “By minting their own player NFTs, worldwide futbol fans get exclusive access to game features, Kidcoin rewards, sports merchandise and VIP experiences – both virtual and real world.”

Information on these NFT avatars is on the website https://www.basementsports.com/nft/.