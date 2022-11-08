Open for business! The Interstate Design Center brings luxury building products to Westport!

One of Connecticut’s oldest building supply companies has opened the latest in its award-winning series of Window & Door showrooms.

For many years, building material supplier Interstate + Lakeland has contributed to the Westport community through their many donations to local civil organizations as well as their newest lumberyard on 760 Post Rd East that opened in 2019. But now, Interstate + Lakeland is gearing up to introduce itself to Westport in a whole new way.

Just a few buildings away from the lumberyard sits their new, state-of-the-art, 11,000 square foot luxury Design Center. This unique, two-story space was created to serve the architects, designers, builders, and homeowners of Fairfield County. With the aesthetics of an art gallery, the Interstate Design Center aspires to inspire. For anyone looking for the full spectrum of styles, materials and price points of windows, doors, architectural hardware and millwork, the Interstate Design Center is the answer you’ve been waiting for.

2022 has been a year for the history books over at Interstate + Lakeland. The Connecticut and New York based building materials supplier celebrated their 100th year in business, and continued to grow its fourth generation of family-owned leadership. What began in 1922 with a single lumber yard in Greenwich, CT is now a storied company whose operations include six lumber yards, three window & door Design Centers, and a 100,000 square foot custom millwork facility in Bethel, CT. The spacious new Design Center in Westport offers clients an experience that is second to none. IL’s newest addition, the Westport Design Center, is located at 800 Post Road East in Westport.

To learn more about this bold new Design Center and schedule a tour, visit https://www.interstatelumber.com or call (203) 221-1620.