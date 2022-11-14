SBA’s Connecticut office seeks nominations for National Small Business Week Awards

The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Connecticut District Office is seeking nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards.

The national and state award categories include Small Business Person of the Year and Small Business Exporter. The Connecticut award categories include the Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award, plus Manufacturer of the Year, Microenterprise of the Year, Minority Small Business of the Year, Veteran Small Business of the Year, Women-Owned Small Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur.

National nomination forms and guidelines can be found on SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw and the Connecticut district office information at www.sba.gov/ct. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 8.