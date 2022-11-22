SBA Connecticut District Office gets ready for Small Business Saturday

The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Connecticut District Office is encouraging consumers to set aside Nov. 26 for the annual Small Business Saturday event designed to encourage independently owned local businesses.

The federal SBA has been a formal cosponsor of Small Business Saturday since 2011 – the event was founded by American Express (NYSE:AXP) in 2010. The SBA Connecticut District Office will host a walking tour today of Madison with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Joe Courtney to call attention to Saturday’s event.

“Last year, Small Business Saturday was remarkable – there was an estimated $23.3 billion in reported spending at independent retailers and restaurants on that day, and we think we’re going to be able to build on that,” said SBA New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich. “Studies show that there’s a nearly 60% higher likelihood that a shopper will continue to go to a small business if they participate in Small Business Saturday and the days leading up and out and after.”

“I think Connecticut main streets are unique because they really are the fabric of our community,” added Catherine Marx, SBA Connecticut District director. “They need our support – and we want them to continue, then Shop Small Saturday is the perfect place to start.”