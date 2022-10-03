SBA awards Connecticut $200K to encourage exports by small business

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded $200,000 to the State of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development through the federal agency’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), which seeks to expand export growth among U.S. small businesses.

STEP aims to increase the number of small businesses involved in exporting while increasing the value of exports for small businesses.

“With nearly 96% of consumers living outside the U.S. and two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power in foreign countries, it’s critical we level the playing field of opportunity for small businesses to access these potential customers and clients,” said SBA New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich. “Thanks to this federal funding, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development can support new and existing small business exporters to increase sales and expand markets through SBA’s STEP.”