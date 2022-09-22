Target readies second edition of The Fall Designer Collection

Target Corp. has announced the second edition of The Fall Designer Collection, featuring more than 100 apparel and accessories items on a limited-time-only presentation from design partners Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson.

The Fall Designer Collection features modern, cold-weather dressing and layering essentials that can be worn for the colder-weather seasons to come – and in a reflection of Target’s commitment to inclusivity, sizes range from XXS-4X. Target said the items on sale ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most items under $40, and the collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Oct. 9, while supplies last.

“One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style – and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion.”