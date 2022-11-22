SoNo Collection welcomes three new tenants and ‘Selfies with Santa’

Three new tenants are moving into Norwalk’s SoNo Collection mall.

Two of the tenants are retailers: The Lovisa jewelry brand has moved into Level 3 adjacent to Bloomingdales and the The Yankee Candle Company Inc. will be located on Level 2, near the M&T Magnificent and the magical Bells Grove interactive music display. The third new tenant is Galaxy VR, an interactive virtual reality arcade and event arena that will be on Level 2 near Nordstrom.

SoNo Collection is also premiering “Selfies with Santa” on Nov. 25. This event offers a contemporary riff on the traditional photo session with Santa Claus – in this go-round, shoppers bring their own phone or camera to get a selfie with the jolly old soul in the red suit. “Selfies with Santa” will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Dec. 24.