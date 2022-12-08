Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty to open retail store in Yonkers’ Cross County Center

Recording star Rihanna is bringing her Savage X Fenty product line to a 3,275-square-foot retail space at Cross County Center in Yonkers.

According to a Real Estate Weekly report, Savage X Fenty signed a long-term lease at the unit previously occupied by New York & Company. Savage X Fenty is paying a rent of $225 per square and was represented in-house on the deal.

“We strive to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the region via our efforts to give tenants and visitors a diverse mix of retail, dining and entertainment options,” said Jim Stifel, chief investment officer of Benenson Capital, which co-owns Cross County Center with Marx Realty. “As we look ahead to the next evolution of the Cross County Center experience, it continues to dominate as one of the nation’s premiere mixed-use centers, attracting a wide variety of best-in-class retail, restaurant and office users and we’re thrilled to welcome Savage X Fenty to the mix.”

No opening date has been announced for the new store. Savage X Fenty operates additional stores in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Houston, Culver City, California, and Reston, Virginia.

Photo courtesy of Rihanna’s Instagram page