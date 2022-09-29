North American Motor Car opens Danbury facility

North American Motor Car has opened its new facility at 32 Miry Brook Road in Danbury.

The 50,000 square-foot facility offers automotive services including luxury vehicle storage, premium detailing and high-end maintenance, full customization, interiors, metal fabrication and restoration services with the in-house American Metal Customs shop.

The facility also houses the Glamour & Grit Lounge event space and the Bootlegger Speakeasy, which the company described as “an intimate and exclusive hidden oasis for VIPs and small gatherings of likeminded individuals.”

“This place is a dream come true for me,” said North American Motor Car CEO, Chris Bishop. “We are passionate about car culture. Our facility was built to be a hub for our customers to engage with other auto enthusiasts and to be inspired by what’s possible when it comes to custom motorcycles and automobiles. The services at NAMC were specifically designed to help people enjoy all aspects of owning their dream ride and we are very excited about turning anything our customers can dream up into reality at our American Metal Customs Shop.”