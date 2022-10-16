North American Motor Car inaugurates Danbury location

On Sept. 23, North American Motor Car opened a 50,000-square-foot facility at 23 Miry Brook Road in Danbury that provides services for car enthusiasts, including storage for luxury vehicles and hosting of lifestyle events, as well as restoration, high-end maintenance, and the creation of full custom builds courtesy of the American Metal Custom Shop headed by award-winning builder and fabricator Josh Allison.

In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito and State Representative Ken Gucker, who respectively presented company CEO Chris Bishop with a commemorative plaque marking the grand opening and an official citation from the state of Connecticut General Assembly.

“This is an outstanding day for us here in Danbury, another great project brought to the city,” said Esposito. “North American Motor Car is here to stay, obviously with this beautiful addition of a building they’ve put up and the operation that they run here.”

Gucker also congratulated Bishop, declaring, “The state-of-the-art facility offers a full spectrum of world-class services for all types of buyers, the showroom features a curated collection of vehicles. The company’s location can also be utilized for many other types of social events that will excite a variety of the community and the auto enthusiasts.”

“Ever since I was a young man playing with Matchbox cars, I’ve always loved cars and motorcycles and building the facility was a dream come true,” said Bishop, who was excited to be “bringing something to Danbury where people can come. It will be a destination for people that love cars and motorcycles, and you can custom build and just have a lot of fun.”

The ribbon cutting was then followed by a tour of the facility, which featured in its showroom rock star Eddie Van Halen’s 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and custom builds ,including “The Disciple,” Allison’s hand-built motorcycle, a 1955 Chevy and a 1934 Ford Coupe. The tour proceeded from the showroom to the American Metal Custom Shop where Allison noted, “We are an all-inclusive, whatever-you-can-dream-up, custom full-service shop. We do all kinds of services on a range of cars usually typically from the ‘80s and earlier.”

Beyond the car restoration and storage services, the tour demonstrated North American Motor Car’s flair for style and viability as a destination for car enthusiasts to relax and socialize with like-minded enthusiasts.

Bishop opened a concealed door within an old-fashioned, unassuming mechanic’s office to reveal the Bootlegger Speakeasy, a 1920s-style secret room that features some of memorabilia from Bishop’s personal collection includes a surfboard signed by The Beach Boys and vintage hood ornaments.

For a more definitive lounge area, the tour moved toward the less secretive upper floor of the facility, which included additional music memorabilia and Americana such as a guitar signed by The Rolling Stones and a jumpsuit worn by Evel Knievel.

Located within the upper floor of the facility is the Glamour & Grit Lounge, which like the Bootlegger Speakeasy room is aesthetically reminiscent of 1920s design motif. At the heart of the lounge is a custom bar that serves American Metal Whiskey created by Bishop, Allison, Chief Brand Officer Brian Stephenson and craft spirits expert Randy Carlson.