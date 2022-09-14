Lowe’s teams with Instacart on same-day delivery service

Lowe’s and Instacart are partnering on a same-day delivery service that is now available from more than 1,700 Lowe’s stores nationwide.

According to the companies, nearly 30,000 items can be ordered for delivery in as fast as an hour. Lowe’s is one of the first retailers on the Instacart App to roll out same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Lowe’s piloted same-day delivery via Instacart in select markets in February and is Instacart’s leading national home improvement partner.

“Lowe’s knows how much this time of year means to our customers. Whether they are rounding out their Halloween decorating or getting started on holiday prep and gifting, we’re able to offer more products, more convenience and more value for customers as we continue to improve the shopping experience in-store and online,” said Mike Shady, Lowe’s senior vice president of online. “We’re excited to open up this new fulfillment offering across the U.S. for customers to shop for all of their project needs.”