Local Artisan Holiday Market to open in Norwalk on Dec. 1

AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington are partnering on a holiday season version of The Local Artisan Holiday Market, which will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24 at 123 Washington St. in Norwalk.

The upcoming market, which will be held on Thursdays through Sundays, will feature more than 25 artisans offering original jewelry, fashionwear, home goods, crystals, art, skincare, holiday décor, and more. Live music and various holiday events will occur throughout the month.

“The Local Artisan Market is a conscious and like-minded collective of talented individuals coming together to vend their arts, goods, and crafts to the local community,” said Avalon Pont Lezica, who began producing this traveling market in May, “Displayed in a unique and creative fashion, our goal is to preserve and support local artists and to provide a platform for small businesses in this important economic time. Our message is ‘Create a sustainable way of life from creativity and self-expression.’”

“We view a vacant space as an opportunity to market something new and exciting that will add to the allure of the block,” says Linda Kavanagh, director of OnWashington, the marketing arm for AGW. “Whether it’s holding our annual entrepreneur contest, creating art spaces, launching our community gift card program, or engaging pop-up markets, there’s an added energy that contributes to the overall promotion of Washington Street as a premiere destination to work, play, and live.”

Photo courtesy Local Artisans Market