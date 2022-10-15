Laurent Lighting and Design illuminates a new Darien location

The evening of Oct. 6 saw the opening of Laurent Lighting and Design’s new Darien location. The occasion was marked by champagne and hors d’oeuvres in the showroom just off the Boston Post Road in a space at the rear of the Darien Playhouse building.

The expansion was spurred in part by the continued success of the local business’ Ridgefield location and an appreciation for the “totally different vibe” that a coastal town like Darien offers, according to Nancy Dichiora, the founder and designer for Laurent Lighting and Design.

“I was drawn to the casualness and coastal elegance of the aesthetic,” Dichiora said. “We thought it was a great location for us, a perfect location with great visibility.”

Chandeliers with classic profiles and the latest cutting-edge designs adorn the showroom while large windows allow plenty of light to enter the showroom, which also provides visitors with insight into the store’s cabinetry and hardwood options.

“I love U.S.-made products,” Dichiora said, “and not just because of the supply chain, but because of the quality. I wouldn’t sell anything that I wouldn’t put in my own home.”

Dichiora has a background in interior design, which she said informs the selection of pieces to include in the showroom. She added this allows her to work closely with architects who appreciate input on choosing lighting fixtures that are an optimal fit for the space.

“We’re very thrilled to be here,” Dichiora said of the new venue. “We’re very excited about this location and we’re happy to be part of the community.”

The community, in turn, was eager to welcome the business. The staff at Rudy’s Grooming Club located next door presented their new neighbors with a bouquet to mark the occasion. The reception and official ribbon cutting were well attended by other members of the Darien business community and representatives of the Darien Chamber of Commerce.

“Every time we get a new member, whether it’s a brick and mortar or a business like a lawyer or doctor, we love to welcome them to our town and our membership by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Kesti Ayssa, the executive director of the Darien Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just a great way to get the community inside to see what they’re about. We’ve been waiting for a very long time — it’s a beautiful space. I think they fit right in and we don’t have anything quite like this. All the lighting and the inventory is beautiful.”

“I know that people in Darien love to decorate their homes,” Ayssa added wryly, “so I know that they will be successful.”