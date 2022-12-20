Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma to open lower Manhattan store

The luxury Italian online retailer LuisaViaRoma is opening its first U.S. brick-and-mortar store at a 13,000-square-foot space in lower Manhattan.

According to a Commercial Observer report, the company will be moving into the 1 Bond St. space previously occupied by Blick Art Materials. The new store is a ground-level retail space in a six-story condominium, consisting of 5,300 square feet on the lower level and 7,855 square feet on the ground floor.

LuisaViaRoma – which offers high-end fashion along with home and design products – made a brief foray into the Manhattan retail scene in 2018 with a pop-up store in Tribeca that was open for nearly one month.