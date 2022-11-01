Hudson Grace opens first regional store in Greenwich

The home décor brand Hudson Grace has opened its first Connecticut location at 268 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

This is the tenth store for Hudson Grace, which was acquired by Crate & Barrel in 2019, as well as its first New England location. The brand’s closest stores to Connecticut are in lower Manhattan and in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

Hudson Grace promotes itself as “a retailer of dinnerware, glassware, table linens and napkins, flatware, candles, and other serving and entertaining products and home accessories. We offer carefully-chosen wares that make a house a home, and add to the pleasure of entertaining.”

Photo courtesy of Hudson Grace