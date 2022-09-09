French luxury retailer Printemps to open NYC store

The French luxury department store chain Printemps has announced plans to open its first U.S. store in New York City.

The store will be based at One Wall Street and will cover 54,365 square feet with two levels and a façade that measures 346 linear feet facing Broadway. The store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

“The U.S. is essential in our international development strategy and opening in New York offers high visibility and growth potential,” said Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps Groupe. “We think we can bring something unique, both to its engaged local consumer base and the strong tourist flows the city welcomes. It is also a strategic ecommerce market for luxury, fashion, home, and beauty. We plan to pioneer a new format of experiential retail in this fast changing and demanding market.”

Photo of Printemps’ flagship Paris store courtesy of TripAdvisor