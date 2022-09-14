Deloitte forecasts mild year-over-year increase in holiday sales

A new retail forecast published by Deloitte is predicting U.S. holiday sales will record a year-over-year increase between 4% and 6%.

“The lower projected growth for the 2022 holiday season reflects the slowdown in the economy this year,” said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte’s U.S. economic forecaster. “Retail sales are likely to be further affected by declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centerpiece of pandemic spending. However, we anticipate more spending on consumer services, such as restaurants, as the effects of the pandemic continue to wane.”

Overall, Deloitte’s is predicting retail and consumer products practice holiday sales between $1.45 to $1.47 trillion from the November to January timeframe. In 2021, holiday sales grew by 15.1% in the same period. Deloitte is also forecasting e-commerce sales will grow by 12.8% to 14.3%, year-over-year, reaching between $260 billion and $264 billion this season.

“As inflation weighs on consumer demand, we can expect consumers to continue to shift how they spend their holiday budget this upcoming season,” said Nick Handrinos, vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail, wholesale and distribution and consumer products leader. “Retail sales are set to increase as a result of higher prices, and this dynamic has the potential to further drive e-commerce sales as consumers look for online deals to maximize their spending. Retailers across channels who remain aligned with consumer demand and offer convenient and affordable options can be well positioned for success this season.”