Bridgewater Chocolate to open Westport retail store

The Brookfield-headquartered Bridgewater Chocolate brand known is opening a flagship retail location in Westport on Sept. 15 at 165 Main St.

The new location follows a successful pop-up experience for Bridgewater Chocolate in the area during the 2021 holiday season. The 1,350-square-foot store will be fourth retail location for the company.

“Westport had a chance to get a taste of our house-made chocolates with our holiday pop-up last year, and the community welcomed us with open arms. We couldn’t be more excited to be returning this year with a permanent location,” said Jeff Stoeckel, CEO of Bridgewater Chocolate. “We aim to be the iconic chocolate brand in Connecticut and growing our retail presence is a significant part of that.”