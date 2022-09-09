Bloomie’s turns the big 150

The self-described “store like no other” is having what it calls “a celebration like no other.”

Bloomingdale’s is 150 years old and is marking the occasion throughout the year with live and streamed events, a special collection, exclusive products, limited edition Big Brown Bags and more.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at all Bloomingdale’s stores – including those in White Plains and Norwalk – there will be a birthday kickoff with music, 360-degree photo booths and artist-customized gifts with purchase, among other offerings.

Then on Sept. 17, Bloomingdale’s White Plains is holding one of its patented makeup events with music, refreshments and more gifts with purchase.

