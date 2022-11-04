Barnes & Noble moving to the Danbury Fair mall

Barnes & Noble is moving its Danbury store to the Danbury Fair mall.

The book retailer is taking over the 19,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Arhaus. Barnes & Noble will be leaving its 15 Backus Ave. site in the spring after a 31-year tenancy.

“While we are sad to be leaving our current home after a very happy 31 years of bookselling, the move to a new location gives us the opportunity to start afresh with a new store,” said James Daunt, CEO, Barnes & Noble. “As anyone who has visited our Westport store knows, our new stores are stunningly beautiful and we have a great team of experienced local booksellers who look forward to curating the new space. We look forward to welcoming both old and new customers to the bookstore.”

Photo: Mike Kalasnik / Flickr Creative Commons