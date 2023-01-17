Westchester’s first Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers

The Yonkers Planning Board has given the green light for the opening of Westchester’s first Chick-fil-A eatery.

The newly constructed restaurant at the northwest corner of the intersection of Central Park Ave. and Roxbury Drive will feature a 45-space parking lot, along with a two-lane drive-thru that can accommodate the stacking capacity for 28 vehicles. The arrival of Chick-fil-A will be the culmination of a two-year odyssey – plans for the eatery were first submitted in July 2021 on the site of a closed HSBC bank.

The Chick-fil-A in Yonkers will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; the Chick-fil-A chain’s restaurants are closed on Sundays. No opening data has been scheduled.