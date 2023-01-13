Home Fairfield Wall Street Tavern closes after two years in Norwalk

Wall Street Tavern closes after two years in Norwalk

By
Phil Hall
-

The Norwalk eatery Wall Street Tavern has closed after two years in business.

Established in 2020, the restaurant at 102 Wall St. specialized in wood-fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches, along with occasional live music performances. In a Facebook posting, the restaurant’s management declared Jan. 7 as its final day in operation, adding that it secured a buyer to take over its assets.

“Please know how difficult this decision is, and that we are so thankful for all of our loyal customers,” said the management.

