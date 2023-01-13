Wall Street Tavern closes after two years in Norwalk

The Norwalk eatery Wall Street Tavern has closed after two years in business.

Established in 2020, the restaurant at 102 Wall St. specialized in wood-fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches, along with occasional live music performances. In a Facebook posting, the restaurant’s management declared Jan. 7 as its final day in operation, adding that it secured a buyer to take over its assets.

“Please know how difficult this decision is, and that we are so thankful for all of our loyal customers,” said the management.