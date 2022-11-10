U.K. McDonald’s eateries to jettison plastic cutlery by 2024

McDonald’s restaurants in the U.K. will be discontinuing the use of plastic cutlery over the next two years.

According to a report in Tasting Table, the move will result in the removal of 1.88 million pounds of plastic from the company’s supply chain. Instead of plastic, the U.K. McDonald’s will use paper-based cutlery that is fully recyclable and compostable.

All of the U.K. McDonald’s will be free of plastic packaging by 2024. However, no similar plan is in the works for the McDonald’s eateries in the U.S.