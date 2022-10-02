The Sleeping Potato serves up soporific spuds

The Sleeping Potato, the latest eatery to open in Norwalk’s SoNo Collection, held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 23 featuring servings of the loaded baked potatoes that give the stand its name.

Harrel Chisholm, a part-owner of the Sleeping Potato, explained that the unique name of the business stems from how some customers feel when they finish their order.

“If you eat a whole one, in a minute you’ll probably feel a little tired,” he said.

Chisholm brought the concept for The Sleeping Potato and his chef, Bion “BG” Green, up from Atlanta, believing it would feel fresh and new in the Northeast.

“I talked to him about adding different flavors for different cultures and different races,” he said. “We all eat potatoes.”

The Sleeping Potato’s menu offers vegetarian options, boiled seafood, chicken and beef, and flavors from other far-flung corners of the world in an effort to capitalize on the culinary diversity created by the humble tuber.

A sign next to the register does note that The Sleeping Potato is not fast food. All food is made to order and is worth waiting for. However, the menu and pace aren’t the only aspects of the business where Chisholm plans to make a mark.

Chilsholm explained plans to allow future franchisees to choose whether they want to open kiosk akin to the one at the SoNo Collection, a drive-through model with a smaller menu with quicker turn arounds, and a full-service entertainment sports bar.

Darrel Tyson, who is also a part-owner and the franchisee for the SoNo Collection location, said he felt great about being in Norwalk and believed that it would offer opportunities for the brand to branch out once they become further established.

The Sleeping Potato is the first SoNo Collection vendor recruited through the Partner to Empower program run by Brookfield Partners, the mall’s owners, which is designed to encourage minority-owned businesses.

Matt Seebeck, the senior general manager of the SoNo Collection called the opening of the new store an “important occasion.” The mall does not have a traditional food court, but Seebeck said that adding this novel concept to the lineup of dining options would help better position the SoNo Collection as a destination.

“It’s a fantastic gourmet potato and protein concept that’s first to market. We are thrilled to have them as part of our lineup here at the SONO Collection,” said Seebeck. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to work with an organization like the Sleeping Potato which is bringing great food and an interesting new concept to really wow our customer base.”