Terra Gaucha brings southern Brazilian cuisine to downtown Stamford

Located in the Stamford Town Center on 230 Tresser Blvd. and open since Oct. 22, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse provides customers with a southern Brazilian, Gaucho-style full rodizio experience in which selections of fire-roasted meats are served to them at their table by waitstaff who slice the meat directly onto diners’ plates.

“Although Stamford is part of a large metropolitan area, I think that it is a very close knit and welcoming community that we want to be a part of,” said Rodolfo Melo, owner of Terra Gaucha.

“We couldn’t be more excited about introducing our gaucho chefs to the folks that live here.”

Outdoor seating for 40 people is available on the restaurant’s patio, and the venue’s interior has 200 seats available as well as three private dining rooms appropriate for special occasions or large groups. A full-service bar is to the left of patrons upon entering the steakhouse, and at the center of the dining area is an all-you-can-eat gourmet salad bar where guests have unlimited access to slices of cured meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables.

The rodizio experience can be had either during lunch at $36.95 on a weekday or $49.95 on a weekend, or during dinner at $54.95. This provides customers a choice between four types of meat that can be prepared in seven different styles. The specialty of the house is picanha or top sirloin cap, and the boneless ribeye and bacon-wrapped filet mignon are also popular..

Those interested in pork may select either pork ribs, parmesan encrusted pork loin or pork sausage. For poultry, one may choose from either chicken drumsticks or chicken wrapped in bacon; the restaurant also offers lamb chops.

Terra Gaucha provides four kinds of spirits: tequila, whiskey, bourbon and cognac. Spirits range in price from $9 to $60, with options including Komos Reposado and Don Julio P1942 for tequilas, Jameson and Macallan Rare Cask for whiskey, Maker’s Mark and Angel’s Envy Kentucky for bourbon, and Courvoisier and Hennessy VSOP for cognac. The latter category also offers the priciest options of all the spirits, with Remy Louis XIII (1oz) priced at $242 and Remy Louis XII (1.5oz) priced at $346.

Guests may also select from a list of 20 specialty cocktails that include the $11 caipirinha, composed of cachaça, a spirit made from sugarcane juice, along with limes. Guests may also ask for the Stamford Sour which costs $15, and is made of Litchfield straight rye, passion fruit, lime and red wine.

For a cocktail with scotch, there is honey black tea, which comes in at $14 and is made of Johnnie Walker Black, peach schnapps, syrup, ginger beer, Angostura bitters and lemon juice.

For dessert, diners can choose from 10 dishes, including molten chocolate lave cake, tiramisu and Pudim de leite condensado, a Brazilian-style flan topped with caramelized sugar sauce.

“Stamford has a unique identity, and we are looking forward to bringing a taste of southern Brazilian hospitality and cuisine to this dynamic area,” Melo said.