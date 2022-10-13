Sweeney’s Irish Pub in Walden listed for sale at $995K

Sweeney’s Irish Pub in Walden, a longtime staple of the Hudson Valley bar and restaurant scene, has been listed for sale at $995,000.

According to a WPDH.com report, the business was founded in 1997 by Gary Sweeney, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1989 and worked as a Yonkers bus driver before becoming an entrepreneur. The business at 33 Orange Ave. was damaged in a 2002 fire but was rebuilt and reopened in 2004.

The sale price covers the business, all of the restaurant equipment and the building, which includes an upstairs two-bedroom apartment that can either be occupied by the new owner or rented to a tenant. The corner-based property also includes an outdoor dining deck and rear courtyard space.

Photo courtesy of LoopNet.