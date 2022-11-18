Survey: 45% of Americans plan to order Thanksgiving meal from restaurants

Restaurants that plan to be open on Thanksgiving will not be lacking for business.

According to a new survey by Popmenu of 1,000 adults nationwide, 45% plan to order their entire Thanksgiving meal or various dishes from restaurants. Popmenu determined that consumers spend around 40% of monthly food budgets on restaurants, on average, while 58% of consumers are dining out more often in 2022. Of these consumers, more than one-third (36%) said it was more cost-effective to order from restaurants rather than buy groceries and cook at home.

“With grocery prices – including the cost of turkeys – reaching record highs, consumers are opting to order takeout and delivery from restaurants for Thanksgiving instead of cooking everything at home,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu. “This is reflective of a trend that has been gaining momentum throughout 2022, where consumers are leaning on restaurants as the more budget-friendly option for meals.”