Sally’s Apizza expands in Fairfield County

Sally’s Apizza is expanding its Fairfield County presence with two new eateries.

A staple of the New Haven dining scene since 1938, Sally’s Apizza opened its first Fairfield County location last October in Stamford. plans an October opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its website. The company will debut a Fairfield location next month at the 665 Commerce Drive space that previously housed Barbacoa Smoke House, and its website said a Norwalk location was opening in the second quarter of 2023.

Sally’s was among the companies that were listed as future tenants at the SoNo collection when the mall opened in 2019, but it is unclear whether its Norwalk eatery will finally arrive at the mall or if it will be opening elsewhere in the city.

Sally’s is on an expansion kick – in addition to Fairfield and Norwalk, it is widening its Connecticut footprint to include a third quarter 2023 opening in Newington and a fourth quarter debut in Wethersfield, along with a first quarter arrival across the state border in Woburn, Massachusetts.