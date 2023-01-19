Remo J. Tartaglia Sr., restaurateur and real estate developer, dies at 91

Remo J. Tartaglia Sr., an Italian immigrant who built successful careers as a Connecticut restaurateur and real estate developer, passed away on Jan. 31 at his Wilton home at the age of 91.

Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy, he received a degree in economics and commerce at the University of Naples. Following his graduation, he relocated to Massachusetts to work in a restaurant owned by his uncle, later leaving to take a job in the kitchen of Massachusetts’ Middletown Hospital.

Tartaglia set his sight on becoming a restaurant owner and began to acquire the Connecticut franchises for the Bonanza Restaurant chain, He later established the American Steakhouse chain across Connecticut. While expanding his restaurant presence, he also created Tartaglia Commercial Properties, which invested in real estate throughout Connecticut; he also owned an olive farm in Italy.

Targalia is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.