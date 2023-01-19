Home Fairfield Remo J. Tartaglia Sr., restaurateur and real estate developer, dies at 91

Remo J. Tartaglia Sr., restaurateur and real estate developer, dies at 91

By
Phil Hall
-

Remo J. Tartaglia Sr., an Italian immigrant who built successful careers as a Connecticut restaurateur and real estate developer, passed away on Jan. 31 at his Wilton home at the age of 91.

Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy, he received a degree in economics and commerce at the University of Naples. Following his graduation, he relocated to Massachusetts to work in a restaurant owned by his uncle, later leaving to take a job in the kitchen of Massachusetts’ Middletown Hospital.

Tartaglia set his sight on becoming a restaurant owner and began to acquire the Connecticut franchises for the Bonanza Restaurant chain, He later established the American Steakhouse chain across Connecticut. While expanding his restaurant presence, he also created Tartaglia Commercial Properties, which invested in real estate throughout Connecticut; he also owned an olive farm in Italy.

Targalia is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.

Previous articleNEW CHAIRMAN FOR BANK BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here