PepsiCo debuts ghost kitchen program for restaurants

PepsiCo has launched a ghost kitchen capability designed to expand the business opportunities of its food service partners.

According to the Purchase-headquartered company, the new offering from the PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab will create a turnkey, scalable solution for restaurant owners seeking to incorporate ghost kitchen operations into the businesses. The company added in a press statement that this offering will make the process “seamless for customers by packaging up best-in-class digital marketing concepts while also providing expertise on culinary creations, menu optimization, media, launch strategies and more.”

The PepsiCo Digital Lab’s ghost kitchen offering follows its partnership with the Famous Dave’s of America’s restaurant chain on the virtual brand experience called Pep’s Place, which is designed to create a “fast beverage” ghost kitchen that paired PepsiCo’s beverages with menu selections.

“Ghost kitchens offer foodservice operators an efficient, proven, and cost-effective way to improve kitchen profitability and overall supply-chain utilization without the burden of additional overhead and front of house operations typically associated with launching a new restaurant,” said André Moraes, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo Foodservice. “PepsiCo Foodservice leads with innovation; we are constantly seeking new opportunities to learn and modernize to bring our customers cutting-edge capabilities to fuel their growth and drive success. Digital Lab provides new and existing partners with a one-stop-shop to enter the space so they can focus on what they do best: creating delicious meals that delight consumers.”