PepsiCo brings signature dishes from Black-owned restaurants to Las Vegas

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo Inc. has announced that its Pepsi Dig In platform has arranged its first Restaurant Royalty Residency program that will bring signature dishes from Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. to Las Vegas.

Pepsi Dig In seeks to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and drive national awareness to the next generation of Black restaurant industry leaders. The new program will bring dishes created by Chef J.J. Johnson of New York City’s Fieldtrip to a four-week Las Vegas residency at Luxor’s Public House and Mandalay Bay’s Libertine Social from Oct. 9 to Nov. 5.

Johnson’s residency will be followed by four-week residencies highlighting the distinctive meals from Houston’s Trill Burgers, Nashville’s Slim and Husky’s, FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles’ Trap Kitchen.

“The intense consumer passion in response to our Restaurant Royalty nomination program is the type of groundswell action that Pepsi Dig In was created to ignite for Black-owned businesses,” said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “Bringing in partners, like the world-renowned MGM Resorts, is how we leverage our platform to amplify these fan-favorite establishments. Las Vegas is a city for revelers and foodies alike and serves as the perfect stage to spotlight talented Black restaurateurs and chefs, highlight their food, and grow their audiences.”



Photo: Chef JJ Johnson’s Braised Oxtails with jollof rice, courtesy of PepsiCo