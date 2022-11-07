Ocean House brings back Gondola Village private dining experience

The Forbes Triple Five-Star Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, has opened its Gondola Village private dining experience for the 2022-2023 season.

Gondola Village offers guests the opportunity to dine in one of three authentic and beautifully decorated ski gondolas while enjoying a French Alps-inspired setting, complete with firepits and twinkle lights. Ocean House features French-based industry leaders including Veuve Clicquot Champagne and cookware maker LeCreuset, as part of its inspiration. Gondola Village combines an entertaining atmosphere with charming and elegant interiors, complete with heated blankets.

This year, Gondola Village offers four dining opportunities including breakfast, lunch, dinner and early evening crepes. Ocean House introduced North America’s first in-gondola dining experience in 2018 with the debut of Fondue Express. The seasonal pop-up was popular enough for Ocean House to add two additional ski gondolas the following year, making it a seasonal village. Since then, hundreds of guests have enjoyed Gondola Village, and captured distinctive photos, many of which have been posted on social media.

A portion of the proceeds from Gondola Village go to the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, which focuses on philanthropic efforts to support children in need, the disadvantaged, and foodways related causes in the local community.

Gondola Village is open November through March. Individuals and small groups are invited to make reservations early in the season for best availability. More information is online at www.oceanhouseri.com/gondolavillage.