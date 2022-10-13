Nantucket’s Oath Pizza seeks to build nationwide franchise network

Oath Pizza has become the latest regional eatery to announce a nationwide franchise expansion plan.

Founded in 2015 on Nantucket, Oath Pizza places an emphasis on fresh and quality ingredients, including its proprietary avocado oil-based crust, and it caters to multiple dietary needs with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

The company has already secured multi-unit development deals in new markets like Austin, Seattle and Orange County, California, and it has strengthened its leadership team with

former Chipotle executives CEO Drew Kellogg and Chief Marketing Officer Stacie Colburn Hayes. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Oath Pizza franchise is between $380,000 to $550,000.

“It’s exciting to be able to use our passion and experience as a vehicle to assist entrepreneurs in starting new businesses,” said Kellogg. “We look forward to building on that momentum and realizing Oath Pizza’s high growth potential.”