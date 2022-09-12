MrBeast Burger opening 19 ‘ghost kitchens’ in Connecticut

The MrBeast Burger fast-food delivery service is setting up 19 locations across Connecticut.

The service operates as a “ghost kitchen” within an established restaurant, creating specific menu items designed strictly for app-based ordering and home delivery. The MrBeast Burger is collaborating with Virtual Dining Concepts, which creates ghost kitchens across the U.S. for delivery only.

MrBeast is Jimmy Donaldson, the 24-year-old star of a YouTube channel which has gained worldwide popularity for videos featuring zany stunts and challenges, along with often-outrageous displays of financial benevolence. MrBeast Burger opened its first ghost kitchen in North Carolina in November 2020 and has since expanded with hundreds of locations across the U.S. and Canada.

In Fairfield County, the MrBeast Burger locations will be based in Fairfield and Greenwich. Other localities in the state hosting the chain are Avon, Bristol, East Hartford, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Naugatuck, New Britain, Newington, North Haven, Norwich, Orange, Rocky Hill, Southington, Vernon and Waterbury.



Photo: Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson with his fast-food burger offering. Photo courtesy MrBeast Burger.

