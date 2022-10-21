Most Americans continue to eat out despite inflation and economic woes

Although food and fuel prices are rising and household budgets are being squeezed, Americans are not giving up their desire to have meals at local restaurants.

A new survey of 1,000 adults from Popmenu finds 58% of Americans are eating restaurant food more often this year compared to 2021. The survey found 30% of respondents spend an average of $180 per week on restaurant food and 69% of consumers ordering takeout or delivery as often or more often than last year.

As for the reasons to keep eating out despite the current economic challenges, 61% of respondents said they liked the convenience while 43% wanted to support local restaurants, 36% felt it was more cost-effective because grocery prices are so high, and 28% claimed they had no time to cook.

Fast-food eateries are also benefiting from this mind frame, with 50% of consumers reporting that they eat fast food two or more times per week, on average, and 27% of consumers are eating fast food more often this year because of rising food costs.

“You can almost hear the rallying cry for restaurants as consumers do their part to support their neighborhood favorites in a precarious time,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu. “While mindful of their own household economics, 61% of consumers said they would pay more to keep restaurants open if a recession hits in 2022 or next year. That says a lot about how important restaurants are to their local communities and how much people rely on and empathize with them.”