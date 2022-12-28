Mike Provenzale, pizzeria entrepreneur, dies at 52

Mike Provenzale, the owner of several popular Westchester pizzerias, passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 52.

Provenzale was born on Feb. 21, 1970, in Toronto and relocated to Eastchester with his family in 1983. After graduating from Eastchester High School in 1988, he began working in the food service trade. He opened his first eatery, Scarsdale Pizza Station, in 2006 and then teamed with a cousin to open Pizza 238 in Millwood.

Provenzale expanded his business operations to include The Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villaggio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale spent much of his free time as a coach for the Eastchester Little League.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine, and their four children.

Photo courtesy Westchester Funeral Home