Michael A. Ginor, restaurateur focused on foie gras, dies at 59

Michael A. Ginor, chef and restaurateur who co-founded Ferndale-based Hudson Valley Foie Gras, passed away on Nov. 25 from a heart attack while participating in an Iron Man competition at the Sea of Galilee in Israel. He was 59 years old.

Born in Seattle, Ginor moved to Israel with his parents in his youth and served in the Israeli Army. He returned to the U.S. to complete his undergraduate studies at Brandeis University and graduate studies at New York University. He initially focused on a Wall Street career, becoming the youngest senior vice president for David Lerner Associates when he was 23, but later switched careers to focus on the food trade.

Ginor opened Hudson Valley Foie Gras in 1990 on a 200-acre farm, and the company became a leading provider of foie gras, Moulard duck, and organic chicken. He also co-founded LOLA, an award-winning Mediterranean restaurant on Long Island, with Executive Chef Lenny Messina.

Ginor also authored several cookbooks about foie gras and appeared on the popular Food Network cooking series “Beat Bobby Flay.” He was a prominent supporter of charities including City Harvest, Autism Speaks and the Anthony Spinazzola Foundation.

“Michael will be remembered as a generous and passionate, fine-food artist who had a keen sense for business,” said Messina in a statement. “His vision revolutionized the way foie gras is produced, distributed, and served by the world’s finest chefs and restaurants. It is truly a sad day for all of us.”