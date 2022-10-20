Mary Ann’s Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester to close

Mary Ann’s Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester has announced that it will be closing after nearly 40 years in business.

“To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it from us first,” said the restaurant’s management on its Facebook page. “This will be Mary Ann’s Mexican Restaurant last two weeks of business as we will not be renewing our lease at the end of the month. Please come in and join us one more time before we close for good! From our family to yours, thank you to all who have supported us throughout the decades! “

The restaurant first opened in the Chelsea section of Manhattan in 1983 by Gloria and Edward Globokar. Since 2010, it has been based at 23½ North Main Street in Port Chester under the operation of Gloria Globokar and her daughter Eileen.