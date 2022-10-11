Marcello’s Restaurant to close after 37 years in Suffern

Marcello’s Restaurant, a longtime staple in Suffern’s dining scene, has announced it will be going out of business in early January.

In a posting on its Facebook page, restaurant owner Marcello Russodivito stated he initially planned to close in 2020 but opted to keep going throughout the pandemic.

Russodivito added the restaurant at 21 Lafayette Ave. will offer a special gala on Dec. 31, and the following two-and-a-half weeks will offer family-style dinners for $19.86 per person. Russodivito added that he would continue to operate his second business, which offers tours of Italy.

“The entire Russodivito Family and staff wants to thank each and every one of you for the beautiful memories and friendships that have been created after these 37 wonderful years,” he stated.