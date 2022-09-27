Laura’s Family Restaurant, a Poughkeepsie comfort food eatery, to close in October

Laura’s Family Restaurant, a Poughkeepsie eatery known for its comfort food menu and craft beer, has announced it is closing.

“A little under four years ago, with a lot of hard work, a hope and a dream turned into Laura’s Family Restaurant,” said the restaurant on its Facebook page. “We are so incredibly lucky to have experienced the most heartwarming support during the unluckiest time to be in the restaurant industry. Sadly, it’s come time for Laura’s to bow out gracefully. We will be closing our doors on October 29th for the last time.”

The restaurant, located at 2585 South Road, added that it will serve its final brunch on Oct. 9 and will then only be open for lunch and dinner on Sundays for the remainder of October.

“The entire Laura’s staff is immeasurably grateful for this amazing experience and want to thank our phenomenal customers for your smiles, loyalty and love,” the restaurant added in its Facebook post. “It’s been an amazing experience and we hope to see you all in the next chapter, wherever that may be.”