IHOP to open Danbury eatery

IHOP is opening its tenth Connecticut location on Oct. 11 at 32 Newtown Road in Danbury.

The new eatery will occupy the space that housed Mazzo Mozzarella & Wine Bar pizzeria, which closed in April 2019. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito welcomed the new IHOP to the city on Oct. 9.

IHOP’s only other Fairfield County location is in Stamford, and the chain has Connecticut franchises in Bloomfield, Hamden, Manchester, Newington, Orange, Southington, Wallingford and Waterbury.

Photo by Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons