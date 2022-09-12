How not to recall 9/11

A Virginia restaurant’s plan to create a promotional tie-in to the 9/11 observances brought national attention – for all the wrong reasons.
TMZ reported George White, manager of The Clubhouse restaurant, framed a one-shot promotion for Sept. 11 with a “Patriot Day 2022” menu that included such unlikely dishes as the “Freedom Flounder,” “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip, “Pentagon Pie,” “9-11 Oysters,” “First Responder Flatbread” and the “2977 Chowder” – the latter number was the total number of fatalities from 9/11.
After receiving a backlash for his bizarre attempt to connect food marketing with the 9/11 tragedies, White issued an apology stating his “intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago.”
