Hotel Nyack rebrands its restaurant

Hotel Nyack, a JdV by Hyatt hotel managed by Real Hospitality Group, has rebranded its full-service restaurant.

Formerly known as The Grille, the newly opened restaurant is now called FARM and was reimagined with culinary guidance from New York City restauranteur veteran Hugo Uys. According to a press release from the hotel, Chef Renè Xelo’s FARM menu “features a variety of sophisticated, yet accessible local dishes, ranging from inviting main courses to savory desserts, including a homemade tagliatelle, made with summer squash, arugula, vegan pesto, and local, roasted tomatoes, or succulent, seared tuna, perfectly seasoned with farro, seasonal vegetables, and finished with a cilantro-lime aioli.”

FARM’s menu will also be offered to guests who book the Hotel Nyack’s newly refurbished 6,500-square-foot private event spaces which can host both corporate meetings and social events, including weddings up to 150 guests.

“With the support of our ownership team, we have been able to elevate the hotel and the guest’s experience through the recent transformation of our full-service dining experience at FARM, as well as the many upgrades we have completed throughout the hotel over the past few months,” said General Manager Matt Tobin.