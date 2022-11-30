Greenwich restaurant to host luncheon event series

The Greenwich restaurant Orienta is introducing a luncheon event series this winter that will feature shopping and meet-and-greet opportunities with local artisans, fashion and accessory designers, along with other inspirational business owners.

The new series begins on Dec. 1 at 12:00 p.m. with Scarsdale-based artist Simone Kestelman. Reservations are required and a two-course prix-fixe lunch is included for the price of $35; Orienta is located at 55 Lewis St.

“I’m excited to welcome new faces to the restaurant and expand our reach further into Fairfield and Westchester County with this new lunch program. I believe it will be a win-win-win for everyone”, said restaurant owner Suzanne Blech.