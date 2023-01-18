Eleven Hudson Valley restaurants cited for health violations over past five months

Eleven Hudson Valley restaurants have received three or more critical health violations from the New York State Department of Health during the past five months.

According to a WPDH.com report, all but one of the restaurants addressed and corrected the violations after the state’s inspectors came through their facilities. The restaurants that were found to be in violation were:

• BJ’s Restaurant in Beacon, with two critical and one non-critical violation including not keeping hot food above 140 degrees and improper refrigeration of foods;

• Coppola’s Restaurant in Hyde Park, which received six critical violations including . Among the more serious infractions were the possibility of the potential for cross-contamination with raw food and lack of refrigeration;

• Cosimo’s Trattoria in Poughkeepsie, with three critical violations including lack of enough refrigeration, food not cooled safely and other food storage issues.

• Del’s Deli in Newburgh, which received 12 violations — six of the violations were deemed critical – for issues that included improper food storage and the presence of rodents or insects;

• Golden Jade in Hopewell Junction, with three critical violations related to food being held at improper temperatures;

• John’s of Arthur Avenue in Middletown, which received four critical violations and four non-critical violations including bare-hand contact with food and mislabeled toxic chemicals that could contaminate food. This was the sole eatery that did not address the issues cited by the Department of Health as of Jan. 17;

• Milanese Restaurant in Poughkeepsie with 16 violations, including three critical violations such as “food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises” and the presence of rodents and insects;

• Pasquale’s Pizza in New Paltz, with 12 violations that included had three critical violations for spoiled food, bare-hand contact and inadequate reheating practices;

• River Station Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, which received 18 violations including water and ice from improper sources and improper refrigeration of ingredients;

• Sal’s Pizza on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon, with six violations – three of them critical – including the lack of thermometers to check food temperatures and the improper refrigeration of ingredients;

• Santa Fe in Tivoli, which received seven violations and four critical violations including the improper storage and cleaning of utensils, the reuse of single-service items reused and inadequate personal cleanliness by staff.