Chick-fil-A adds new milkshake and returns grilled sandwich to menu

Chick-fil-A is preparing for the fall season with the debut of the Autumn Spice Milkshake — its first new milkshake flavor available chainwide in four years — and the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

According to the Atlanta-headquartered chain, the new milkshake “mixes rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies,” and is topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!”

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. It is offered as a lighter, grilled version of a guest favorite, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu,” said Neslage. “It’s my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination.”

Both items will be available nationwide from Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, while supplies last.