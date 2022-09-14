Celebrity chef David Burke to open first Westchester restaurant

Award-winning celebrity chef David Burke is planning to open his first Westchester restaurant.

Red Horse by David Burke is being planned for an early 2023 opening at The Opus Westchester in White Plains, occupying the 7,900-square-foot space that housed BLT steakhouse.

Billed as “an American steakhouse with Asian accents,” the 200-seat will be the second eatery under the Red Horse banner, with the first being located in Rumson, New Jersey. Burke also operates David Burke Tavern on New York’s Upper East Side and Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, along with eateries in Long Island, New Jersey, North Carolina and the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Photo courtesy of Red Horse by David Burke in Rumson, New Jersey