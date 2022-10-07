Canada’s vegan Odd Burger chain to establish U.S. franchises

Odd Burger Corporation, the Canadian vegan fast-food chain, has launched U.S.-based franchising operations.

Odd Burger has formed a Delaware corporation that will operate its U.S. activities. The company intends to begin offering and selling franchises in 25 states – but Connecticut and New York are not among the initial markets being staked out.

“We could not be more excited to initiate our U.S. expansion and extend our brand to millions of people in the U.S. market,” says James McInnes, co-founder and CEO of Odd Burger. “We have already received hundreds of inquiries from potential franchisees in the U.S. and now we will begin the process of finding the perfect franchise partners to work with.”