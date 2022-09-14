Burger King invests $400M into franchise operations

Burger King Co. has rolled out “Reclaim the Flame,” a new endeavor to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability.

This new plan includes Burger King investing $400 million over the next two years, consisting of $150 million in advertising and digital investments to “Fuel the Flame” and $250 million for a “Royal Reset” involving restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, building enhancements and high-quality remodels and relocations. The company said this investment will enhance ongoing franchisee investments to modernize the Burger King restaurant portfolio – Burger King franchisees represent more than 93% of its U.S. restaurants.

“We are relentlessly pursuing a better experience for our guests,” said Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America. “This is the driving force behind all the initiatives that we are executing collaboratively with our franchisees. Our plan is focused on a few important priorities — operational excellence, refreshed image, and enhanced marketing — that when put together, provide a superior experience for our guests.”